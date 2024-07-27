OPS votes to oppose Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed property tax cut

The Omaha Public School Board's of Education held a special meeting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha Public School Board's of Education held a special meeting Friday to discuss Gov. Jim Pillen's property tax cut plans, those tax cuts could impact where the school district gets its funding.

OPS says any change to property taxes will create uncertainty.

"The things that matter to us in this session which seem to be focused on changing the funding that available for us to provide responsive education," Jane Erdenberger.

Senators Ben Hansen, Justin Wayne and Lou Ann Lineman came to the meeting to hear the boards concern.

Senator Hansen says the only difference is that the state would provide 100% of OPS's funding instead of 60% taking the burden off of local communities and giving a helping hand to homeowners.

"It's time we start thinking about the people first and the emails and the phone calls we get about people leaving their homes from out of the state who can't afford their homes," said Hansen.

In a statement the OPS wrote that they are opposed to any legislation that will:

Take away local control of education budgets

Increase school reliance on state aid

Increase or expand foundation aid

and or

Pre-empt the effects on already made funding

Senator Lineman says there is no risk for OPS if the state picks up the bill.

"Nothing would change. They would still run the school board, they'd still have a school board and we would, it's in the plan that if we fail to come up with the money, they can go back to property tax," said Lineman.

The Board of Education voted to approve a letter of opposition. Their legislative committee will meet with lobbyists again on Monday to dicuss further action.