Organizations help City View residents with relocation amid shutdown

City view residents are left looking for a new home and fast, after building went into foreclosure

“I am overwhelmed, my anxiety is really high,” One resident told KMTV.

North Omaha Community Partnership, ReImagine, Threshold and other local organizations met with City View tenants to help them with rental assistance programs and find a new home as the receiver plans to shut down the apartment.

“Our main focus is to make sure folks have the resources that they to get them to a safer place to live, whatever that looks like we are figuring it out along the way,” Tamika Mease, executive director of North Omaha Community Partnership said.

According to ReImagine, Peak Property Management, the new management company of City View will be helping cover some of the costs it will take to get the over 120 tenants still left in the building out and into new homes, something that organizations and volunteers are helping with since the elevators on the eleven story building have been broken for over eight weeks. And the expectation is to have tenants out by June 30.

“We are out here really wanting to make sure that number one, people know they have support, people are being treated like people and that we are being human centered in all of our approach because nothing that is happening here is any of the tenants fault.’ Aaron Weaver, executive director of ReImagine said.

Once, tenants are done filling out applications, the organizations will reach out to landlord across the city to find new homes. According to Weaver. Organizations are unsure how much this process will cost yet.

