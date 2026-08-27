Orpheum Theater gets new marquee sign ahead of 100th anniversary celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Workers installed a new marquee at the Orpheum Theater near 16th and Harney in Downtown Omaha on Thursday. It is part of a centennial celebration planned throughout 2027.

Omaha Performing Arts announced the new marquee project as part of the larger celebration of the Orpheum's 100 years.

OPA said it will continue to announce more programming to celebrate the theater's centennial in the coming weeks and months.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV A worker installs a new marquee sign at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV Construction equipment outside the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV A worker installs a new marquee sign at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.



Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV A worker installs a new marquee sign at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV The Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.

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