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Orpheum Theater gets new marquee sign ahead of 100th anniversary celebration

Omaha Performing Arts installed a new marquee at Downtown Omaha's Orpheum Theater as part of a larger celebration of the venue's 100th anniversary in 2027
Omaha Performing Arts installed a new marquee at the Orpheum Theater ahead of the venue's 100th anniversary celebration in 2027. 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reports.
Orpheum Theater gets new marquee sign ahead of 100th anniversary celebration
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Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Workers installed a new marquee at the Orpheum Theater near 16th and Harney in Downtown Omaha on Thursday. It is part of a centennial celebration planned throughout 2027.

Omaha Performing Arts announced the new marquee project as part of the larger celebration of the Orpheum's 100 years.

OPA said it will continue to announce more programming to celebrate the theater's centennial in the coming weeks and months.

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A worker installs a new marquee sign at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.
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Construction equipment outside the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.
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A worker installs a new marquee sign at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.
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A worker installs a new marquee sign at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.
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The Orpheum Theater in Downtown Omaha on Aug. 27, 2026.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks