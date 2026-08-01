Owner of Blackstone building where void formed under it and Farnam cited by city for collapsed foundation wall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The City of Omaha has issued two property violation notices to the owner of a building near 38th and Farnam in Blackstone where a void formed under the building and the street in June.

Brothers Lounge posted about this on Facebook. The post shows rain falling and mud forming during a storm and states that "the city sent us a violation notice."

After calling the city, 3 News Now's Blackstone Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks obtained copies of both violation notices sent to the owner.

The first violation was issued on June 24 after the south side of the building was found to have a "collapsed foundation wall." The owners were "ordered to abate the listed violation by July 24." A second violation order was issued Monday, July 27. It cites the same violation, but extends the deadline to make changes until August 26.

Building owner Trey Lalley declined an interview request.

In a statement, the city said it "continues to monitor the site for any changes in the interest of public safety."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.