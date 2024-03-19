Paddy McGown's in Central Omaha knows how to throw a St. Joseph's Day feast

Tuesday is St. Joseph's day and Paddy McGown's owner Lisa is serving up a feast

St. Joseph's Day is a popular European holiday celebrated during lent and has became popularized in Omaha by our Polish neighbors

Watch to learn more about what Paddy McGown's Pub is serving up

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

St. Joseph's day or the feast of St. Joseph is Tuesday, and at Paddy McGown's they pulled out all the stops for the holiday.

The feast of St. Joseph is a popular European holiday celebrated during lent and has became popularized in Omaha by our Czech, Polish and catholic neighbors.

Lisa Emsick and her husband own the pub, Emsick says she's full polish and going all out for the holiday is one of the ways she honors her heritage.

They're serving up polish sausage, dumplings, cabbage rolls, homemade polish mushroom soup, and of course sauerkraut.

Polka dancing is encouraged in the restaurant and they had live music from the Polka Police and Barry Boyce.

The polish dinners will be served until the close at 10 pm or until they run out.

If you wanting to head out to enjoy the fun remember it's cash only.

