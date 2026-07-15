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Parkway Development Company seeks rezoning for 7630 Pacific St. to build a new apartment complex in Loveland

The Omaha City Council will consider TIF funding and a rezoning request from Parkway Development Company for a proposed five-story, 34-unit complex
Parkway Development Company wants Omaha to rezone 7630 Pacific St. in Loveland for a five-story, 34-unit apartment complex. A council vote is set for July 28. 3 News Now's Loveland Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks reports.
Parkway Development Company seeks rezoning for 7630 Pacific St. to build a new apartment complex in Loveland
7630 Pacific St. renderings
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Changes could be coming along Pacific St. in Loveland.

Parkway Development Company wants the Omaha City Council to rezone 7630 Pacific St. so a five-story, 34-unit apartment complex can be built there.

The Omaha City Council will hold a hearing and vote about TIF funding for the project next Tuesday, July 21.

A vote on rezoning is scheduled for July 28.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks