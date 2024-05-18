'People need to slow down': Dundee neighbors concerned about safety on roads

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Cars speeding, running red lights to make it through the next light and cars ending up in front yards. These are all situations that neighbors in Dundee say they have seen.



"People need to slow down, I mean I have a neighbor that yells at them,” said Pam Liss who has lived in the neighborhood for over 30 years.

Liss has seen quite a few incidents, experiencing it herself too.

"I almost got hit on Cuming and 50th, I was walking across the street and a lady pulled up and paused and just kept going, she didn't even look my way," Liss said.

And she says drivers aren't watching any speed.

"They are not stopping at the stop signs, they are not going the speed limit, very loud cars,” Liss said.

Trilety Wade lives near 52nd and Jackson and has seen it too.

"We see a lot of red-light runners, which is one of the things that they talked about and specifically around 52nd and Farman and 50th and Farman there is data that shows those are problem areas," Wade said.

Those two areas were looked at for possible roundabouts, but it was voted down by Omaha City Council.

Trilety is co-founder of Safe Omaha Streets and recommends neighbors take note of crashes that happen in their neighborhoods, especially non-injury crashes.

"Our police force no longer responds to non-injury crashes so we can't gather data on how many crashes we actually have where people aren't injured," Wade said.

Omaha Police tells me it's part of a policy that's been in place since 2020.

Pam wants Omaha police to come out.

"Slow them down, police here to give tickets, not just let them go,” Liss said.

Trilety says neighbors can request enforcement through the mayor’s hotline, the traffic department, or their city council representative.

"What that does is the presence of police may curb bad behavior but it also then allows us to gather data and get a better accurate snapshot of the dangerous issues on our roads," Wade said.

Unsure of what can change, neighbors urge drivers to slow down for the safety of everyone in this neighborhood.