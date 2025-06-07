Pitch Pizzeria in Dundee prepares to reopen after fire last month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This time of year, it’s typical to see the patio full and the garage door open here at Pitch in Dundee. But a fire a few weeks ago has kept it closed, with neighbors wondering when the neighborhood favorite will be back.



Pitch Pizzeria has been a staple in the Dundee neighborhood for over 15 years.

It will reopen on Sunday June 8 at 11 a.m.

“Dundee is a cool, it’s just a cool, strong little community and it’s only two blocks long, but it’s a special two blocks,” said Dean Leisman, CEO and COO of Pitch.

At the west end sits the original Pitch Pizzeria. A staple for many in the neighborhood for over 15 years.

“The people that come here to Pitch are just beautiful humans,” Leisman said.

But on this day and for the last few weeks, things have looked a little different.

“The piece of equipment that actually pulls the heat from one of the ovens went out and that's what, that was actually caught on fire, nothing in the building,” Leisman said.

Leisman says it was a typical busy Friday night.

“The wind just blew the smoke back into the stack and that’s what happened, so actually the fire happened where it was supposed to happen,” Leisman said.

Since then, the Pitch team has been getting the restaurant ready for a much-anticipated grand reopening.

“The support we have been getting from the community, I mean my phone, my emails just blows up every day asking when are you back, when are you back," Leisman said.

They will reopen on Sunday June 8 at 11 a.m. and are looking forward to the celebration.

"We are going to be doing 25% off our wines to go; we are going to be doing all kinds of raffles, just a lot of fun things. I am actually contemplating on doing $5 slices, just to say thank you,” Leisman said.

But more than anything, he’s ready to have his team back to work to welcome the neighborhood back.

“It’s so many people’s spots. We call them VIPitches, and we can’t wait to see everybody,” Leisman said.

