Plan for well-known gas station fuels concern in Elmwood Park neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Elmwood Park neighborhood will get a new neighbor, one that some are uncertain about.



The old Fuddruckers building, near 72 nd and Dodge Streets is scheduled to be the new home of a Mega Saver.

The timeline is not set for construction.

Mega Saver responded to concerns about hours of operation, traffic and lighting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors wanted something else, something similar to what was here previously.

"We obviously hoped to have something more family-oriented, something the same as what is already here, like the Aspen Dental,” said Diana Failla, president of the Elmwood Park neighborhood.

Failla says she has tried to take her concerns and the concerns of neighbors to Mega Saver.

"We haven't been able to engage at all with the Mega Saver," Failla said.

After speaking with neighbors Tuesday morning, I took their concerns directly to Mega Saver and asked about hours of operation, traffic and lighting.

"We can definitely talk to our electricians and talk to the neighbors and come up to a solution that would be beneficial for everybody," said Lola Khalikova with Mega Saver.

Khalikova says the store won't be open 24/7 so traffic at night won't be an issue.

But still, neighbor Shelly Shwidelson worries that cars will cut through her neighborhood where she has lived for 50 years.

"People who want to go south, they stop at Mega Saver but they were going to go south, they are going to come out of that access street and go through the neighborhood," Shwidelson.

“We are not closing any entrances to the property, we are actually opening an extra entrance to the property, which will help ease up the traffic," Khalikova said.

But neighbors are still hoping the city will block this driveway that leads from the parking lot to where they live.

"That's what we'd like to negotiate, is to at least deny that access and I am not sure that is possible," Failla said.

Another concern, is safety. Mega Saver told me they have a security company that patrols their locations.

Both sides... willing to collaborate.

Mega Saver has submitted plans to the city, but right now there is no timeline to break ground.

The neighborhood plans to meet with the city later this month to learn more as the project moves forward.