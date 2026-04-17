Podcast studio, 3D printers and a geneology floor: An early look inside the Omaha Central Library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The new Omaha Central Library at 72nd and Dodge streets opens to the public this Sunday at noon, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The facility aims to be accessible to everyone. Metro Transit is offering free fares on ORBT for the grand opening. Stacy Lickteig with the Omaha Public Library emphasized the importance of accessibility at the new location.

"Public libraries are really built to support their community and you can't support your community if it's hard to access," Lickteig said.

Max Williams, KMTV

I got a preview of the features that make this one of the most unique libraries in the world. The building makes the most of technology, utilizing these two giant crane-like robots to help move books and supplies. It's called the automated storage and retreival system, or ASRS, and the library says it's almost impossible to add a system like this to existing libraries. That's because it's so big that a building practically has to be built around it.

Max Williams, KMTV

Patrons have access to free 3D printers and sewing machines. For those interested in a career content creation, the library features a podcasting room and a media room that has a teleprompter and green screen.

In 2026, there is plenty of cool technology, sure. However, just because some of these items are up-to-date today does not mean that they will be a few years down the line. To combat this, the library has set aside abot $20 million out of the total $158 million project to make technology upgrades in the future.

Max Williams, KMTV

The third floor houses a genealogy and local history section. It includes out-of-city directories from places like Fremont and Nebraska City, with some dating back to 1926. On that same floor is a piece of tapestry art that was one of my favorites. A library representative told me that the artist actually learned how to sew at a library in the Omaha area, connecting with other neighbors that shared the hobby. One of the many pieces of local art located throughout the building. In fact, the library says $1.8 million was spent on local art pieces.

Max Williams, KMTV

The second floor features a large children's section. Mayor Ewing and Dr. Viv Ewing will attend Sunday's opening to host storytime.

During construction, I wondered how the building could feature so much glass on the outside. The design is made possible by raised access flooring. The wiring, ductwork, and utilities normally hidden in walls are located underneath the floors. That means that patrons at the library are always walking about 18 inches above the "actual" floor. The library says this is just one of many ways the building is prepared to adapt to the test of time, predicting that the building can last over 5,000 years.

Max Williams, KMTV

After Lickteig and I went over all of the logistics, I tried throwing her a curveball by asking what she's reading right now. She said her favorite genre is a good murder mystery, and her favorite author right now is American-Irish Tana French.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

