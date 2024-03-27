Police fatally shoot dog, injure two people, in downtown Omaha apartment building

A woman and teen were hospitalized after Omaha Police Officers open fired in the apartment complex

Two people, including a 15-year-old girl, are injured after a shooting in an apartment complex at 16th Street and Farnam Street. The shooting took place just before noon on Wednesday.

"At least one officer discharged possibly multiple rounds, three to five is what I'm told. Not every situation where you come in to contact with an aggressive dog ends in that dog being shot by police," said OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci.

This is what Bonacci said happened:

Two officers were responding to a trespassing call of an evicted tenant, when they heard dogs fighting in a hallway of the second floor of the building.

The officers found people trying to break up a fight between several large dogs. While officers were trying to help one of the dogs became aggressive, the officers decided to shoot the animal. When they fired, a woman and a 15-year-old girl were hurt.

"In order to protect themselves it sounds like they fired some rounds, they fired at the dog and put the dog down, the dog is deceased. But, unfortunately hit a bystander in the leg, in the lower leg, that was a young female. There was a second female that was also struck by either some shrapnel or some tile," said Bonacci.

Both were taken to the hospital and they are expected to survive. At this time police say they do not know if the dog belonged to the bystanders or someone else living in the complex.

Bonacci also said the officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

