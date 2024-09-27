Possible change at Memorial Stadium excites fans in Omaha

Fans are excited about the possible change at Memorial Stadium

The Board of Regents will vote to approve the sale of alcohol at Husker football games.

The vote will take place at their next meeting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There's one thing Memorial Stadium doesn't have -- that sets it apart from other Big 10 teams, and that's alcohol. But that might change. Reporter Nolan Bulmahn was in Omaha talking to fans about the possible change set for next season.

"I've traveled to all the other schools. All of the rest of them have it, and haven't seen an issue," said Aaron Jackson.

That's right, Memorial Stadium has never sold alcohol during football games. "No, there was not alcohol allowed. No, but I know people snuck it in. I know they did. Not me. But I know they did," said Karen Caldwell.

The Nebraska Board of Regents might change that at its next meeting. The proposal would allow alcohol sales at athletic events at all three campuses - Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney.

And while some fans are okay with no alcohol, other Husker fans, like Karen Caldwell, a former member of the Nebraska marching band, is all for a little booze and football. "I would love to watch Husker football in-person and drink a Bud Light. That would be the best thing ever. I would just love that, but I can't...yet."

Aaron Jackson has been going to games since he was a kid.

"I would love to just go to the game, have a Runza in one hand and an ice cold beer in the other and watch a Nebraska victory. That'd be great," Jackson said.

Jackson thinks this change might help come cut down on over-doing it before kickoff. "I think that if you don't allow it, you're kind of promoting the binge drinking for them to hurry up get it all in before the game, and then go back out at half time to do it again, where it's just letting them come in and enjoy the game," Jackson said

If regent approve it, sales won't start until 2025. The board of regents votes Friday, Oct. 4 on the proposal.