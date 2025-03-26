Progress at Crossroads: Wrap on fence going up, no date set for groundbreaking

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Central Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson noticed some changes at the Crossroads construction site, including a wrap going up along the fence. In the fall, the new developer, Woodbury Corporation, said construction could start in the spring. Now that it is spring, we looked into where the project stands.



The wrap is going up on the fence and the MCL construction trailer is on site.

Reporter Molly Hudson talked with Mayor Jean Stothert about the project.

There is no specific date set for the groundbreaking.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Crossroads was a place that held a lot of memories.

"I’m hoping that I am going to be able to go there again someday and enjoy it," said Lou Caniglia, who lives in the neighborhood just north of where the mall used to sit.

For years it's sat like this, waiting for new development.

"I'll think something is happening over there when I see some buildings coming up out of the ground," said Tom Olson, who had lived just north of the site for 6 years.

But spring is here and so are signs of progress at Crossroads.

It's been a few months since the new developer the Woodbury Corporation along with the City of Omaha announced we'd see progress. No big machines are here yet, but there is this wrap.

"The fence is nice because once they start working it kicks up a lot of dirt, and it gets all over the house and everywhere, so, you know, when they put that barrier up, it's nice, so it gives us a little hope, that hey, maybe it's going to get finished someday," Caniglia said.

Mayor Jean Stothert says a lot of work is happening. Woodbury is working on lease negotiations with tenants and will begin the required geo-testing on the land.

"They repaired the construction fence, they are putting the construction wrap around there, you can see the construction trailer being put on the site now," Stothert said.

The Woodbury Corporation said in September, it would break ground in May.

I reached out for an update but didn't get any new information.

So, I asked the Mayor.

"There is no plan right now of an exact month or date for the groundbreaking, we said it was going to be sometime this spring, I think the Woodbury’s would prefer to have some more of their leases, you know, finalized," Stothert said.

The project will be done in phases. This first phase includes the parking garages, apartments and community spaces.

The parking garages will be the first thing we see pop up.

A spokesperson for the Woodbury Corporation said new information could be announced in the coming weeks.