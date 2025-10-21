Project Connect brings housing resources to 400+ Omaha neighbors at Baxter Arena

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha continues to navigate how best to help people living in extreme poverty stay in their homes and off the streets, with a renewed effort to ensure all neighbors have basic necessities.

Shelters and partners are working to expand street outreach, case management and access to affordable housing. Threshold Continuum of Care says that work includes meeting more people face to face.

"We know that encampment is not a long term place for anybody. We want them to get into a permanent, safe housing," said Pete Miller, Threshold COC street outreach manager.

At Baxter Arena, neighbors and families facing housing insecurity accessed a variety of resources for free all in one place. The one-day event called Project Connect brought in more than 400 neighbors searching for help and hope.

"Right now I have my own house, but with my finances, I really don't have the things that are in this bag," said Shayne Dunn, who is in need of housing support.

Erika Harris, a mother currently staying at the Micah House with her son Gavin, shared her situation.

"I have found a job, and so I'm working and, you know, trying to give us a better life, and I just, you know, want to find us a place to live," Harris said.

Resources included access to legal services, health screenings, haircuts, food, veterans benefits and more.

Threshold COC says following this event, neighbors will be paired with case managers if they aren't already to continue providing them the help and services they need to reach stability.