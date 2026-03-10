Proposed tax hike on skilled games worries Central Omaha bar owner

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Eric Perquin, owner of Aussie's Pub in Central Omaha, says skilled games make up 10 to 15% of his revenue — and proposed legislation in Lincoln could cut into that.

Perquin currently pays a 5% tax on skilled games. A bill being considered by Nebraska lawmakers could double that rate.

"We'd like to keep them, but we don't want to be taxed to death out of them," Perquin said.

The financial impact would extend beyond bar owners. Ryan Kruse, of Nebraska Technical Services, says higher licensing costs would affect his ability to operate.

"That compromises our ability to buy new equipment, compromises our ability to provide quality service and resources to all of our customers," Kruse said.

Senator Spivey's office says the change could generate another $7 million in revenue for the state. Nebraska is still facing a budget gap of about $125 million.

Perquin says many neighborhood bars have been struggling since COVID-19.

"We scrap and scram for every little bit we can get. But if the state wants to take more, this comes out of that bottom line," Perquin said.

