Raising the bar: High schoolers get UNO theatre experience with 'Legally Blonde'

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighborhood high school students that are gifted in preforming arts are getting a chance to raise the bar, with a college theatre experience. The UNO Summer Musical Theatre Academy is a free 5 week program, that helps high school students hone their skills.

Vincent Orduna has been artistic stage directer for the program since it began in 2022 he a grew up here in Omaha, and says it's an honor to come home every summer from Seattle and work with students that have the same passion he did.

"They've adapted so well and this year we had the largest turnout we've ever had for auditions. I think we had 70 plus kids audition and we only cast. So, that in itself was just,, really humbling and these kids have worked so har and I think they amazed themselves even a little bit, I hope," said Orduna.

Kailee Bowman is this productions Elle Woods, this is her second year in SMTA, but her first time playing the lead.

She says this opportunity makes her feel one step closer to her dream of preforming in New York City.

"I always used to watch it with my mom. So it's very close to my heart.And when the musical came out, I was absolutely obsessed with it. It's been one of my favorite musicals for a really long time. And so I'm just so grateful that it was chosen this year and especially that I got to play one of my favorite characters ever," said Bowman.

Orduna showed his love for the cast by dying his beard pink.

"There aren't really words for how proud I am of them," said Orduna.

The summer program wraps Monday with a free performance at the Gene Leahy Mall starting at 8:30 pm.