Rathskeller Bier Haus reopens with new menu and enthusiastic patrons

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After the Rathskeller Bier Haus closed their doors in 2023 neighbors were sad to the neighborhood staple go and worried about what would happen to the historic building. In December those fears were squashed when Zach Kirkpatrick announced he'd bought the restaurant. Friday was their grand-reopening, and the place was filled with eager patrons.

One of the patrons, Ryan Range, got to the restaurant when it opened, he told KMTV he and his buddies are in it for the long haul and planned to watch soccer until closing time.

"I got here at noon, so I took out a whole chunk of my day just to come down and enjoy the environment," said Range.

This building has housed many different businesses, it started as Barnett & Wessel Meat Market in the late 1890s, operated as multiple different bars from the 80s to the early 2000s. In recent years is was coffee shop Caffeine Dreams, which closed in 2018, and eventually the Rathskeller.

Bradley Cook is an avid patron of the building and says he's come to every iteration since the 90s.

" It's amazing this is a historic building and great food, great beer, great friends," said Cook.

Others are newcomers but say this may be their new spot.

"When the bohemian cafe was going strong, we all hung out down there and loved the beers down there and the food and what have you and she found this one opening today and we thought hey! Let's try it," said a visitor from Council Bluffs.

Kirkpatrick was busy in the kitchen and didn't have time for an interview but, wanted to thank all this that came out to support.