'Recognize their service': New home for combat-wounded veterans to be built in Omaha

The Dunham House will soon sit near 60th and Craig Streets.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Creating a home of dignity in a place of peace.

The Dunham House.

"We are going to honor Jason Dunham, who is a young marine who at a very young age threw himself on an explosive device and lost his life to save his fellow marines," said John Folsom, executive director of Dunham House Inc.

John Folsom and Kate McCauley are behind the project.

"We haven't forgotten our severely injured veterans, and we know that there is a shortage of housing, and this will be the first of its kind," said Kate McCauley, president and CEO of Wounded Warriors Family Support.

Folsom, a veteran himself, explained the need: with a younger generation of wounded veterans, many are being cared for by their parents right now, but may not be able to be forever.

"We have to recognize their service, their sacrifice and let them know, as well as their families, that they'll be taken care of," Folsom said.

Folsom told reporter Molly Hudson about staff sergeant Jason Ross, who was severely wounded, is now being cared for by his parents and hopes to move to Nebraska when this property is complete.

"When they are no longer around, there is no one to take care of Jason. Jason would be forced to go to an assisted living center, we think we can to better than that," Folsom said.

The 8-acre property will be home to a privately funded 27,000-square-foot residence to house 30 combat-wounded veterans from Nebraska and around the country.

"We are there to serve them, not them to serve us," Folsom said.

They hope to name the road leading up to the residence Jason Dunham Drive.

With a lodge-like feel, Folsom and McCauley hope it will feel like home for our veteran neighbors whose lives were changed forever while protecting our country.

"For those 30 young men and women who come to live with us, will have a hopefully have a better life than they would otherwise," Folsom said.

The goal is to break ground in 2025 hoping to be open by Memorial Day in 2026.