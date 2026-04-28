Registered sex offender arrested; court docs say he got into nine-year-old boy's bed in Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A nine-year-old boy woke up to a naked intruder in his bedroom early Friday morning in Downtown Omaha, according to an affidavit.

According to that affidavit, Lavern Scott – a registered sex offender, according to Nebraska's Sex Offender Registry – entered the residence around 1 a.m. on Friday through an unlocked front door, took his clothes off, went into the bedroom of a nine-year-old boy, and got into bed with the child. The affidavit states the boy screamed to alert his grandfather, and Scott physically restrained the child. The grandfather was able to get Scott out of the house.

KMTV's Jeremy Fredricks spoke off camera with a family member of the boy who said he is doing okay and the family plans on getting new locks for their residence.

The affidavit also shows Scott left his clothes behind, then entered an Airbnb on Leavenworth before being arrested nearby.

Scott is listed on Nebraska's sex offender registry, which shows he also goes by the aliases "Cookie Monster" and "Cookie X."

Scott has prior convictions, according to court records. In 1987, he was convicted of sexual assault – according to the registry, the victim in that case was a minor. In 1999, he was convicted of attempted sexual assault.

Scott is facing one count of attempted sexual assault and one count of burglary, according to court documents.

Bond has been set at $750,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.

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