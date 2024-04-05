Restrictions remain for Downtown Omaha bar set to reopen as Krush Ultra Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A downtown bar with a record of answering for problems, giving it another go with restrictions from the state still in place.



The bar formally known as Throwback Arcade Lounge will reopen as Krush Ultra Lounge later this month.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission decided to keep existing restrictions in place until June 10.

Owners will be allowed to use professional promoters.

On June 10 the closing time will extend to 1:30 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Located near 14th and Howard Streets, it has been known as Throwback Arcade Lounge since it opened and has a record of issues.

In the last year, owners had to fight to keep their liquor license.

In a few weeks though owner Tony Pham will re-open the bar after closing in February for remodeling.

Now called Krush Ultra Lounge, it will offer a different experience.

In September, owners were granted their liquor license with a list of restrictions.

But hoping for a fresh start Pham went in front of the board on Tuesday asking for fewer restrictions.

Ultimately, the board decided to keep most of the restrictions in place until June 10.

Something Omaha city councilman Danny Begley was hoping for.

"They weren't good neighbors, and it was an unsafe environment for many people in the Old Market so with the restrictions, I am pleased that the liquor commission didn't give them everything they wanted," Begley said.

The only change, they will be allowed to use licensed promoters.

Come June 10 the closing time will be extended to 1:30 a.m.

Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to Pham for a comment but did not hear back.