RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard rally in Omaha for Trump's 'Reclaim America Tour'

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Your votes are the most important votes in the United States today," said Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke to a packed room of hundreds of supporters, Saturday night, as he and Tulsi Gabbard made a stop in downtown Omaha on Trump's Reclaim America tour.

This is the tour's fourth stop together.

They touched on issues like inflation, the democratic party, why they as two former democrats are supporting former president Donald Trump now, and RFK Jr. emphasizing his concern for the health in our country.

The night wrapped up with a get out the vote message as both sides emphasized the importance of Omaha in the electoral math.