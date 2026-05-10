RITMO Music Fest brings Latino music and culture to downtown Omaha park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The RITMO Music Fest came to Heartland of America Park in downtown Omaha for an all-day celebration of Latino music and culture.

WATCH STORY

RITMO Music Fest celebrates Latino culture in Omaha

Dillon Perales and Ann Chavez arrived early to the festival — the occasion doubling as a birthday celebration for Perales.

"I think it's special having this in Omaha because it represent Latin culture, community, fun, games, live music. The music brings everybody together," Perales said.

Perales said he was most excited about hearing reggaeton artists — a genre that blends hip-hop, Caribbean and Latin American traditions.

