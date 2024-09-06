Rivalry week comes early for the Huskers and the Buffaloes

Nebraska fans grabbing some gear to show their support.

Colorado prepping for their match-up for this weekend.

Nebraska posted a video on social media, announcing the return of the Red Balloon Tradition

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a rivalry filled with bad blood.

Kerrie Wallen told reporter Nolan Bulmahn, "i mean, truthfully, their fans suck."

Wallen, and many other husker fans, prepping to go to battle with Colorado, showing their pride in any way possible, swarming stores to find husker gear.

Joe Phlug, shift manager at Husker Hounds, said "it's getting pretty crazy around here. It's hard to walk around sometimes and do my job but, you know, we do the best we can."

Colorado Football has been prepping for the noise of memorial stadium,

but how do they prep for something even Coach Prime has not seen?

On social media, Nebraska Football posted this video, confirming the return of the red balloon tradition, of releasing balloons after the first touchdown is scored.

and fans like Joshua Philbrick, cannot wait to see the balloons fly. "when i was stationed in South Dakota, "Philbrick explained, "we'd try to go once a year to a Huskers game, and that's a tradition that I've always liked. And, you, know, I'm glad to see it come back for this game."

With the future of this match-up unknown, in an ever changing college football landscape, both teams are looking to make a statement win Saturday.

Philbrick also said "we used to play this game every year, and now we're in the era where we play them once in a blue moon, so, kind of rekindle that rivalry."

