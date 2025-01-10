Road steam raises question days after sinkhole opens downtown

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson told you about concerns underground after a sink hole opened up on 16th Street. Some of those concerns in the area going back months and even years. After the story aired Wednesday, a viewer reached out about another area of concern not too far from the sinkhole at 18th and Harney.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This person told us there was steam coming out of a crack in the road so, Thursday morning reporter Molly Hudson went to check it out and yes, there was steam coming out of a crack in the road.

Molly sent the video to Omaha Public Works and M.U.D. representatives from each told me these appear to be steam pipes operated by Cordia. A company that distributes steam energy and heat to buildings downtown.

Molly talked to Brian Bendt, the plant manager for Cordia who confirmed they were made aware of the leak Thursday and are working to resolve it.

He said there is no concern of a sinkhole from this.

Bendt says it is a minor leak, but they will have to dig up the concrete and temporarily shut off one of their customers while they make the repair.

Bendt says the goal is to have it repaired by Friday evening or Saturday.

