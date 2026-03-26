Rocco's Jell-O shot challenge comes back for Sweet 16 to support the Nebraska Wildfire Recovery Fund

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rocco's Pizza and Cantina is bringing its famous Jell-O shot challenge to March Madness to help those impacted by devastating wildfires across Nebraska.

For the highly anticipated Sweet 16 matchup between the Huskers and Hawkeyes on Thursday, the bar is raising money for the Nebraska Wildfire Recovery Fund. For each shot customers buy, $2 will go to the fund.

Max Williams, KMTV

llenge is famous among College World Series fans. Manager Pat McEvoy told me he has a couple thousand shots ready for tomorrow. Since 2022, the bar has donated over $500,000 to fight food insecurity through the challenge.

If you cannot make it to Rocco's to contribute, there will be a QR code and opportunities online to give to the cause.

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