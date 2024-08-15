Rose Manor residents express more concern over living in a Midtown apartment

Residents at Rose Manor Apartments are concerned about living conditions including bugs, mice and foul odors.

Jamari Whiteside, Dasani Starks, and Kaylee Palmer share their experiences inside living the midtown apartments. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Melissa Wright in Midtown where residents at rose manor are concerned with how the rain may worsen the holes in the ceiling and the tree branches on the roof. They say on top of that they're also dealing with bugs, mice and unpleasant odors.

This is the damage from the storm two weeks ago that left thousands of neighbors without power in Omaha. At the Rose Manor residents believe a foul smell and the gnats are coming through this hole in ceiling. Jamari Whiteside just 21 moved into this apartment five months ago. She says she's experiencing bugs, broken appliances, an unsecured front door knob, cracking ceilings and odors coming out of her vent.

"I am kind of upset t because its my first apartment, I've never had an apartment and everything was going good with the landlord until I started noticing little stuff."

Dasani Starks lives in the unit above Whiteside, he says this tree limb has been hitting his window since the storm two weeks ago.

The owner says the storm left it there residents, I talked to say it has been there longer.

The owner didn't want to talk on camera did tell me he is working to get the holes in the building repaired.

"And it does it every time it storms now. He says that it's so expensive to have a tree company come out right now and cut the tree down but if it's knocking onto my window what am I am going to do to fix the stuff if it breaks my window," said Starks.

With more rain in the forecast they say their stress won't go away until the problem is fixed. Starks says going without AC, the plumbing issues and the holes in his supply closet is frustrating.

"Now we have gnats because of that and that's a problem. That's our health that affected and also my comfort, I don't want to be sitting there flicking bugs off of me." said Starks.

"I wish more people would say something about it but like a lot of people just like want to move out instead but I'm one of those people that can't move out," said Whiteside.

Residents say they moved here because at the time rent was affordable. Now they say with the additional charges and conditions they want repairs and answers.