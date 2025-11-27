This Thanksgiving, we brought viewers along for a unique perspective on Omaha's annual Turkey Trot by documenting the race while running.

Watch Hannah's story:

Running reporter documents Turkey Trot from participant's perspective in downtown Omaha

While other KMTV reporters typically cover the downtown event from the sidelines, reporter Hannah McIlree laced up her running shoes and grabbed a camera to capture the Turkey Trot from within the pack of participants.

Before the race began, McIlree connected with fellow runners preparing for the morning challenge. Caleb Facuher, a University of Nebraska at Omaha student who started running in high school, had set an ambitious goal for himself.

"I take running pretty seriously. I started this year with a goal of running a 5K in under 16 minutes," Facuher said.

The crisp morning air had runners bundling up during their warm-up routines, with many choosing layers and onsies to combat the chilly conditions.

Hannah McIlree

"Last year was really cold, so I chose this to keep me warm," Vanessa Chaves said about her chicken onesie.

As the race began, hundreds of participants took off through downtown Omaha's streets. At the halfway point, McIlree checked in with viewers while maintaining my pace alongside other determined runners.

For many participants, the Turkey Trot represents more than just exercise – it's a meaningful tradition before the holiday feast.

"It's a nice thing to do before you have a day full of yummy food," Chavez said.

The race also serves as a community-building opportunity, especially for those spending the holiday away from family.

Hannah McIlree

"Not being from here, it's a good way to find like a bit of community because I don't get to see our family every holiday," said KMTV sports reporter Kelsey Mannix, who also ran the race.

After crossing the finish line, I discovered that Facuher had achieved remarkable success – he placed first in his age group and came close to reaching his sub-16-minute goal.

The mental health benefits of running were evident among participants throughout the morning.

"Why I love running? It's really de-stressing. It clears my mind so much. I have all these negative thoughts – they all just go away when I'm running," Facuher said.

Hannah McIlree

The Turkey Trot concluded with cheering crowds and a sense of accomplishment shared among all participants, creating the perfect start to Thanksgiving Day in downtown Omaha.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

