Saddle Creek neighbors worried about safety after another flood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reporter Molly Hudson was standing near 50th and Saddle Creek Road Friday evening, a spot that was underwater Thursday during rush hour.



Morton Meadows neighbor Mike Koley captured videos of the flood on his phone and is worried about safety.

Omaha Public Works says areas like Saddle Creek saw over 4.5 inches of rain Thursday.

Public Works says the city needs to continue to educate about areas that flood often and maybe add more signs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Flood waters came rushing down the road Thursday, trapping drivers and cars. Molly saw one car still stranded on Friday.

This area experiences flooding often, so we asked the city what can be done to prevent it in the future.

We saw just up the road at Dodge, the underpass blocked off.

But cars still made their way south, getting trapped in the water.

Morton Meadows neighbor Mike Koley, who captured the flood through his phone lens, thinks more needs to be done in the area.

“My fear is they are going to get trapped in their doors, and we are going to lose a life if we don't do some preventative maintenance down there,” Koley said.

But they said the rain will continue to cause these low areas to flood.