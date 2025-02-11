Saint Cecilia Cathedral planning for big changes to outdoor space

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reporter Molly Hudson went to Saint Cecilia Cathedral to learn more about the $8.2 million Cathedral Plaza & Garden Project which will complete the parish's vision for this part of the neighborhood.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With plans underway, much of this space will look very different soon.

It has been 65 years since the grounds here have undergone any major renovation.

"This is an opportunity for those people to be cathedral builders once again,” said John Wees, parishioner and development director at Saint Cecilia Cathedral.

An $8 million project will complete the parish's vision for this part of the neighborhood.

"It will open up the entire front entrance, it will be like a welcoming front porch to the cathedral, not just for Catholics in the city or the archdiocese but for the whole community,” Wees said.

From a granite stone plaza, on the west end of the cathedral, to a fountain and two courtyards, there is a lot planned here and right across the street.

"The space across the street will have a green space, as well as a gathering wall," Wees said.

A space, parishioner and development director John Wees says will be a place for celebration and commemoration.

"By putting a space here that can be used for all kinds of community events, it just really solidifies our presence as a creative district in the community," Wees said.

The exterior of the building will also see repairs, enhancing the ever-present beauty of this historic cathedral, something Rev. Jeremy Hans hopes neighbors see.

"This is a place of life and beauty that is alive and that is changing for the better so that we can change our hearts and souls for the better,” said Rev. Hans.

We're told that when this is all done, it will complete the original vision of architect Thomas Kimball.

While they still have money to raise to complete the project, they hope to get started this summer.