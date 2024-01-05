Scam uses Douglas County phone number: Assessor's office warns call is not real

Video shows the phone number that contacted Benson resident Darrell Wiese.

When searched, the number appears to be the Douglas County Clerk. The caller said he was with the Douglas County Assessor's office.

Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Walt Peffer said Wiese made his office aware of this number being used.

Peffer provided reminders for the community about County Assessors coming to your property.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)

"But to think it's getting to the point where you're afraid to answer the phone anymore or get on your computer and do anything," said Darrell Wiese, a Benson resident.

Wiese received a call from what appeared to be the Douglas County Clerk -- but the person on the other end was not who they claimed to be.

"A man identified himself as ‘Mr. Clemens’ and he said he was going to come out and assess my house, my property and my cars," Wiese said.

The caller said he was a sub-contractor with the County Assessor’s office.

"He said he was going to come out between 4 and 5 and do this assessing," Wiese said.

But something didn't seem right. So Wiese decided to call the county himself -- and he immediately recognized the number -- the same that had called him.

He got ahold of the office and told them about the call he received.

I talked to Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds -- Walt Peffer -- who is now alerting the community of this scam.

"We are not going to call up and say we are coming out to your house, and we are certainly not going to be looking at your car, that's not part of what we do," Peffer said.

If you ever make an appointment for an assessor to go through your property -- there are a few things to remember.

County assessors will be clearly identified, there will always be two people, they will be wearing a bright vest and an ID and will be in a marked vehicle.

"They also need to understand that anytime an assessor comes to your home or is talking to you and asks you if they can come in you have the right to tell them no," Peffer said.

Peffer says if you are concerned about a call like this from his office you can call the Assessor's office at 402-444-7060 or contact local law enforcement.