Sculpture honoring Omaha's "Broom Man" Rev. Livingston Wills dedicated in Midtown's Turner Park on Wednesday

A sculpture of Rev. Livingston Wills, known as Omaha's "Broom Man," was dedicated Wednesday in Turner Park

The sculpture was created by local artist John Lajba and drew elected officials and neighbors

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A sculpture of Rev. Livingston Wills, widely known as the "Broom Man," was dedicated Wednesday afternoon in Turner Park in Midtown Omaha.

The sculpture was created by local artist John Lajba and was welcomed by elected officials and neighbors who knew Rev. Wills.

Nancy Herrod traveled from Las Vegas to attend the dedication.

"He was so well loved, no matter where you lived in this city. Everybody knew him," Herrod said.

Loveland neighbor Alan Nogg remembered Wills by one of his well-known sayings.

"He would say, 'Thank God for FDR, and Social Security,'" Nogg said.

Dundee neighbor Erin Arellano described what Wills meant to her personally.

"He's always been a part of my life. He's part of my heart. So I'm happy to be here," Arellano said.

David Jensen, a member of the sculpture committee, said there is still one more element to be added — a plaque that is expected in the coming months.

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