Second annual 'Walk for Pads' hopes to bring awareness to the lack of menstrual products in other countries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Organizers held the second annual "Walk for Pads" Saturday in central Omaha.

The walk is to bring awareness to the lack of menstrual products in other countries.

The organizer is from Liberia. She said she just wants to give back so other women don’t have to struggle.

"This is something that brings me," said organizer Nellie Beyan Olabige. "I am reaching out and changing the menstruation, the horrible menstruation story of girls and women in Liberia."

Beyan Olabige hopes to raise over two thousand dollars and send over 500 pads to Liberia by August.