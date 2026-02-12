Secretary of State Bob Evnen expected to release voter information to the federal government on Thursday

Personal informaton for Nebraska voters expected to be released to the federal government on Thursday

State Supreme Court doesn't issue injunction stopping Secretary of State Bob Evnen from releasing information

State Supreme Court agrees to take up appeals case in March

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska advocacy group is fighting the Justice Department's request for state voter information as the case heads to the state's highest court.

Common Cause is pushing back against the Justice Department's request for Nebraska voter files. The organization argues there are legal protections in place that limit who can access detailed voter information.

"There are protections in place for Nebraskans when it comes to voter files. The law is pretty clear about who can access these files — and certainly who can access the unredacted full versions of these files," Gavin Geis, the Nebraska State Director for Common Cause, said.

A Lancaster County District Judge initially dismissed Common Cause's lawsuit, ruling the group didn't have standing to challenge the request. However, the organization appealed the decision.

The Nebraska State Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal and scheduled oral arguments for March 31.

No injunction was issued in the case, meaning Secretary of State Bob Evnen isn't legally prevented from releasing voters' information to federal authorities.

A spokesperson for Evnen told KMTV in a phone interview that he plans to send the requested information to the Justice Department Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.