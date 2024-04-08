See you in 20 years! Omaha neighbors gather at Riverfront to see solar eclipse

Monday April 8, a total eclipse was seen across the United States

In Omaha many residents gather at the Heart Land of America Park to watch the moon pass in front of the sun.

Watch to learn more Kiewit Luminarium's eclipse viewing event

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From eclipse games, space treats, and a NASA Ambassador the Kiewit Luminarium had it all! Dozens of neighbors have gathered outside at the Riverfront to view the breathtaking solar eclipse on Monday.

"I remember when it came through in 2017 and what's funny is it was like the first year I started my job and I remember just kind of stumbling upon it and then today I was like no I want to see it, we're almost in totality I actually who have friends that went down to Austin. It's just a really cool opportunity," said Omaha resident Cammy Watkins.

The Kiewit Luminarium hosted an eclipse viewing party at Heartland of America Park, NASA Ambassador and Scientific Astronaut Candidate Anthony Galdamez walked neighbors through the experience.

"Just basically the light phenomenon and how it travels through a straight path and how sometimes it gets manipulated. But, for the most part you can see the eclipse just by getting a strained there and casting it across the ground," said Galdamez

The Luminarium had multiple strainers to showcase the passage of light, in the same way the eclipse does as the moon passes in front of the sun.

And though Omaha didn't get to see the eclipse in totality neighbors still say it was a day to remember.

"As we were passing out glasses we hear a lot of the community coming in and saying 'Hey well the next times in 20 years I might not be here,' but you know the cool thing about that is you're either here physically or you're here in spirit," said Galdamez.

Between the Luminarium and the Riverfront 1,000 eclipse glasses were passed out to Omaha residents.