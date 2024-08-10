'Seeing what we expected': More than 2,700 Omaha trees impacted in major storms this season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV — Whether it was the tornadoes in April, the storms in June, or just last week, our neighborhoods have lost a lot of trees over the last few months. While the focus is very much on clean up, the Nebraska Extension says when it is time to replant, there is opportunity in the loss we have seen.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"You could literally see other branches falling simultaneously in the area," said Steve Brown, a Dundee neighbor.

"Big ol' silver maple," Rick Dibelka, an Omaha neighbor said.

A series of storms have been snapping branches and uprooting trees across Omaha.

"The golf course had 200 trees that were removed since last Wednesday," said Jessica Brabec, tournament director, Pinnacle Bank Championship.

According to the City of Omaha, the tornadoes on April 26, the storms on June 25, and last week's historic wind storm, destroyed or damaged more than 2,700 trees. The vast majority, 2,200 and counting, are from last week's windstorm alone.

"We are really seeing what we expected," said John Fech, extension educator, horticulture, at the Nebraska Extension.

Fech says the sturdy trees held up pretty well and the fast-growing disease-prone trees did not.

"It means a loss of a lot of benefits that trees bring, the shade value, the screening, the habit value," Fech said. "We have also lost some of the species that don't perform super well in our area."

But Fech says the loss gives homeowners options.

"It gives us an opportunity to increase diversity in the landscape and plant trees that are under planted now and also to plant trees that have a little bit more in the way of offering," Fech said.

And despite the devastation, "another silver lining, fall is a great time to plant a tree," Fech said. "It's a matter of, from our stand point, right plant right place, thinking about how big and how large and what shape the tree will become and what purpose does it serve."

If you have a tree that was damaged or maybe you are concerned about the structural integrity of the tree, Fech says to reach out to the International Society of Arborculture and the Nebraska Arborist Association.