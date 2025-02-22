Sell or don't sell: Airport Business Park team scheduling to meet with neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The reality of a business park near the airport is still quite a ways away. Reporter Molly Hudson went to East Omaha to check in with neighbors who now, over a year later, have started to get communication about the future of their homes in the mail.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Just are we staying or are we not," said Racheal Hoefker, an East Omaha neighbor.

Just over a year ago, I met Racheal Hoefker, a mom and neighbor who has lived in this home since she was born.

"As for now like this is my home, this is my neighborhood, and so I just don't see it happening, I just don't see them offering what I need, or what I think it is worth," Hoefker said.

Over the last year she, like many of her neighbors, has asked questions and attended meetings, looking for answers to what this project means for her home.

"There is a lot of projects that we need to do but we are putting off because is it worth spending my money and then having to move next year," Hoefker said.

Last week, some communication came in the mail.

"Getting this letter is just giving us some kind of answers hopefully even though we haven't received any answers this whole time,” Hoefker said.

In January the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, the team behind the project, received nearly $7.4 million, just part of the overall award, from the Inland Port Authority.

This money allows them to complete the pre-development phase. Talking with neighbors is part of that.

"I was happy to see it because I am just anxious,” Hoefker said.

The letter asks homeowners to schedule a meeting with Midwest Right of Way to discuss everyone’s specific situation and reiterates the message that the decision to sell is voluntary.

"They are still saying it is voluntary, that we don't have to sell, but honestly I think nobody really trusts them or believes a word that they say," Hoefker said.

Michael Maroney, president and CEO of OEDC was not able to tell me how many homeowners they have talked to already, but with the funding they have received they have 12-months to get the pre-development work done.

Based on responses from homeowners -- they'll be able to make a plan.

"So whether we want to sell or whether we don't, I think a lot of us are calling to set up a meeting to see, just to get more information, because we just still don't know," Hoefker said.