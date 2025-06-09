Several streets closing on Tuesday in preparation for College World Series

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — This year you will want to pay extra close attention to where you are driving around Charles Schwab Field as even more streets will be closed to keep pedestrians safe.

Beginning Tuesday at 8:00AM North 13th street from Cuming to Cass will be closed along with North 12th Street from Mike Fahey to Cass. Mike Fahey from North 10th to North 14th will also be closed.

These closures will last the entire 15 days the tournament will be in town.

If you don’t want to drive down you can always take the bus. ORBT will be running buses from Westroads Mall down to the stadium with buses leaving every 10 minutes. The cost for a ride is $1.25.

