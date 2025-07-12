Sgt. Peffer's faces challenges as N. Saddle Creek streetscape project continues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Sgt. Peffer's here along North Saddle Creek, the majority of business comes from their drive-thru, but soon it will be blocked to make way for the major upgrades in this corridor. Now they are having to find ways to keep business going.



A letter to businesses and homeowners says Phase 1B will begin on July 14.

The construction includes closures on Saddle Creek from 49th Street to the roundabout at Seward Street.

"60% of my business goes out of that drive-thru, and so it is just very frustrating because I honestly didn't really sign up for this," said Dana Peffer, owner of Sgt. Peffer's.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been a neighborhood staple for decades.

Businesses and homeowners were told starting July 14th, there will be closures on Saddle Creek from 49th Street to the traffic peanut.

Peffer wants the community to know they are open.

"We are going to have parking on the south side, and I am going to do curbside, and I will do whatever I can to obviously to keep this place open. Like, this is my lifeline. My dad opened it when I was three years old," Peffer said.

Thursday, Peffer made this post on social media, overwhelmed by the support that came.

"I cried, I am not going to lie, just looking at all of the shares and the posts and everything, so I know that we are doing something right," Peffer said.

This phase is expected to take about 40 days.

I reached out to Council Member Pete Festersen.

He shared this statement:

“Neighborhood business district renovations are intensive in the short term but have proven to benefit everyone in the long term. I know they are working to minimize any impacts during construction and that access to every business will be maintained at all times. I encourage residents to continue to patronize these great local businesses."

The letter to neighbors notes that too, but income is still a concern.

"I have employees to pay, I have my own mortgage, you know, my house is on the line for this place, like literally, my whole heart is in it," Peffer said.

Reporter Molly Hudson called the mayor's office, the Greater Omaha Chamber, and the team doing the construction to find out if there are any financial assistance programs for businesses, but did not hear back as of Friday night.