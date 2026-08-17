2 OPS students were shocked with gloves. Now the community is demanding answers.

10PM UPDATE:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Dozens of community members spoke out against school resource officers having access to shock gloves at Monday nights's Omaha Public Schools board meeting.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV Neighbors speak at the Omaha Public School's board meeting on Aug. 17, 2026.

Central High School students Lux Tipton and Lilly Jones were among those opposing the use of the devices in schools.

"The use of electric shock gloves in our community, and just in general, against students makes me feel very — it's, like, a very horrific feeling," Tipton said.

"This is not where we want to see the shock gloves in the schools. We don't want to feel unsafe in our schools," Jones said.

Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schamaderer said in a statement Monday afternoon that shock gloves were used in two incidents at OPS schools last year.

According to a police report from one of those incidents, a middle school student was shocked at the Integrated Learning Program's building at 25th and Meredith on May 8 after yelling at and hitting an officer.

A second incident occurred at Omaha South. According to the mayor and police chief's statement, a student from another school was shocked with the gloves after trespassing.

Documents show the department bought dozens of gloves for school resource officers to use — the same type of glove ICE is considering purchasing for its agents.

At the public meeting, Spike Eickholt spoke out on behalf of multiple organizations, including the ACLU of Nebraska.

"We do not believe that children should be subject to electric shock as a form of discipline or behavior management," Eickholt said.

Tipton said the board should listen to students.

"I wish the adults in the room would actually just pay attention to what the students are saying, and hopefully understand that hurting students, and using weapons against them, is not what teaching is about, and it's not what school is supposed to be about," Tipton said.

The OPS school year kicks off Wednesday.

4PM UPDATE:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Shock gloves were used on a middle school student at the Integrated Learning Program's building in North Omaha on May 8, 2026. The Integrated Learning Program is part of Omaha Public Schools.

An Omaha Police Department incident report says the student had a lighter in his pockets. The report says when the student was inside the building, he began making threats toward a paraprofessional, throwing a chair and hitting officers. That's when the glove was used on the student.

The report says the student reported no injury or pain, and the school nurse checked him and found no injury.

As 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reported on Friday, documents show OPD bought dozens of pairs of Complaint Technology's shock gloves for school resource officers to use — the same type of glove that ICE is considering buying for its agents.

OPD said last week that there were two incidents where the shock gloves were used. Both incidents involved students.

On Monday afternoon, Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a joint statement, "We believe the tool to be a less impactful option than other force tools like the Taser."

Representatives for both Millard Public Schools and Elkhorn High said SROs there have the gloves, but they have not been used in their schools.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM OMAHA MAYOR JOHN EWING JR. AND OMAHA POLICE CHIEF TODD SCHMADERER:

In response to public concern about G.L.O.V.E. technology, we are offering public school districts the opportunity to learn more about how it works and why it was chosen as a tool for the Omaha Police Department School Resource Officer (SRO) program. Omaha police are willing to demonstrate the technology, discuss protocols, explain officer training and answer questions.

It’s important for the public to know why OPD had previously selected this technology and how it’s been used in the past. We believe the tool to be a less impactful option than other force tools like the Taser.

First, the SRO program in Omaha is over 30 years old and is there to keep students, faculty, staff and all who occupy a school building and grounds safe first by building positive relationships. OPD has 34 SROs, and 29 currently trained and authorized to use G.L.O.V.E. in the city of Omaha’s four public school districts: Omaha, Elkhorn, Millard and Westside.Second, we are constantly seeking ways to keep the public and police officers safe through innovations like G.L.O.V.E. We believe it is the safest use-of-force option in the rare times when it is used.

Here’s how it’s used: An officer has the G.L.O.V.E.s. snapped onto their vest or belt - not on their hands. When a serious situation calls for compliance, an officer must follow G.L.O.V.E. protocol that includes verbal commands and a warning. An officer then puts one G.L.O.V.E. on their hand for skin-to-skin contact. An electric shock ranging from 324 to 362 volts is administered in duration of one second up to 15 seconds. Once compliance is gained, the GLOVE is shut off or placed in standby mode.

During the 2025-2026 school year, the G.L.O.V.E. was used twice:



To detain a suspect attempting to flee after fighting with a security guard at Omaha South High. The suspect was a trespassing student from a different high school. The G.L.O.V.E. had been used on his wrist for approximately two seconds.

To detain a student at the Integrated Learning Program at OPS. The student had made verbal threats and threw a chair at the school security guard, striking the guard in the head. The student also punched the guard in the head. The SRO deployed G.L.O.V.E. for one second, then a second time for 2-3 seconds.

In both cases, students were offered medical support and declined.

The intent of the technology is to provide a less impactful alternative. A Taser emits higher voltage - up to 1,000 volts - via metal probes that latch onto the body. SROs also are equipped with batons, firearms and pepper spray – which have higher potential for harm.

We know use of force in a school environment is serious. That is why officers are trained in the school environment and instructed to use force sparingly. It is also why OPD intended to provide officers with the necessary tools, training and resources to best respond to situations in our schools. The presence of an SRO in a school is intended to enhance safety, and having appropriate equipment available allows officers to respond to a variety of situations while seeking to minimize the potential for injury.

The Omaha Police Department considers any use of the G.L.O.V.E. to be a use-of-force incident. As with other uses of force or responses to resistance, officers are required to document the use and the circumstances surrounding it. Those incidents are then subject to review through the department's established use-of-force review process.

We ultimately believe the G.L.O.V.E. technology, combined with OPD training and protocols, offesr a less-forceful tool for SROs to use on the rare times it might be needed.

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