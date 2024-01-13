Show Stopper: Family drove in to see a show and stayed for snow, not by choice

Video shows road conditions along Farnam street near 19th street.

Daniel Falcon and his wife Lori stayed put in a hotel Friday as the snow kept falling.

The Falcon's decided not to make the drive back to Blair when they saw the conditions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Came in and watched the movie and everything and didn't think much of, I thought maybe, you know, that we'd get through the weather,” said Daniel Falcon.

Daniel Falcon and his wife Lori drove in from Blair to see Mama Mia at the Orpheum Thursday night.

And were planning to head back but Friday morning was a different story.

"I kept watching it blowing and blowing, I said yeah, there's going to be drifts out there, it's not going to be a nice day to drive out there," Falcon said.

He checked the roads for the drive back and made the call.

"This one sounded a little different, this one right here, again white out conditions, where you are driving the road and if you don't see the road anymore, you can find yourself in a ditch,” Falcon said.

Which called for another snow day - for this former Omaha Public Schools teacher.

"I was excited, hey another snow day, but of course it doesn't affect me anymore," Falcon said.

It just meant he was staying the day in a downtown hotel.

"So how are you spending your snow day here in Omaha," Molly asked. "Well my wife, she is getting some tea bags, so she is going to have some tea, right now we are, we are taking in a movie right now,” Falcon said. “I don't know I think we are going to do some stair walking here in a little bit."

And they plan to head home to Blair on Saturday.

Daniel suggests planning ahead.

“I kind of took this one kind of lightly and I won't do that again," Falcon said.

Friday's showing of Mama Mia at the Orpheum was canceled.