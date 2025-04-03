Sign displayed on 16th Street sinkhole barricades ahead of primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over the last several months downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson has followed the ongoing back and forth between the city and residents in the Regis building since the sinkhole opened on 16th Street in January.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ahead of the primary election, this sign was displayed on the front of the sinkhole barricades. It calls out council member Juanita Johnson for what residents say is a lack of action here.

For months neighbors in the Regis building say they have been asking for the city's help after thousands of pounds of mud and water seeped into their sub-basement, months before the sinkhole opened.

"There are still more repairs to be done, and we are not getting anybody to respond to us, we have begged them, literally begged them, please just contact us, nothing, absolutely zilch,” said Lisa Kilker, a resident in the Regis building.

Molly reached out to Juanita Johnson, on Tuesday, she did not answer, and her voicemail box was full.

Omaha Public Works has told me the building must make its repairs before the city can fix the street.

The mayor’s office declined to comment last month, stating this situation may be headed to court.

It's unclear where that stands. Residents told Molly, as of Monday night, no lawsuit had been filed.