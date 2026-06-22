Sinkhole opens near 38th and Farnam streets, prompting building evacuations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A sinkhole opened near 38th and Farnam streets in Omaha Sunday morning, prompting city crews to evacuate nearby buildings.

City crews received a call just before 8:30 a.m. The sinkhole left the sidewalk completely gone from the front of an unoccupied building along the streetcar construction on Farnam Street.

Max Williams, KMTV

Shortly after noon, crews told neighbors and employees it was safe to re-enter neighboring buildings.

"One of the things they talked to me about is the fact that the buildings are not connected from a structural standpoint," Ewing said.

The mayor said a water main break occurred nearby about a week and a half ago, but it is unclear whether that caused the sinkhole. Ewing also said the sinkhole is not related to the previous sinkhole 67th and Pacific.

"Sure I can't tell you the cause of this because they're going to do that investigation but this is not in any way related to the... 67th and pacific," Ewing said.

Max Williams, KMTV

It is also unclear whether the sinkhole will cause delays to the streetcar project. Omaha neighbor Glen Williams said he hopes the project wraps up soon.

"Im really excited to see it done I know its been a bit of pain for a lot of folks in the area but thankfully being so close I can walk over," Williams said.

City engineers plan to meet Monday morning to discuss the extent of the damage and the impact on streetcar construction. In the meantime, the city is urging neighbors to exercise caution around the area, as the sinkhole is still dangerous.

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