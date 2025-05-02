SINKHOLE PARTY: Neighbors find creative way to keep issue in the spotlight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors of the 16th Street sinkhole say they aren't going to let the issue die and have found a creative way to keep it in the spotlight and bring the neighborhood together.



A beach-themed party is planned for Friday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Neighbors and businesses are coming together after months of living with the sinkhole.

Businesses in the area will also offer 'sinkhole specials' inside their businesses during the party.

This ongoing issue between the City of Omaha and the Regis building has led to a claim being filed. The city says the claim is being investigated and once that is complete, the city will make a determination on the claim.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Condo owners in the Regis building are fed up with what they say is a lack of communication from the city when it comes to fixing the sinkhole and damage to their building.

It's an issue that's brought this neighborhood together, so much so, that they're planning a beach-themed party for Friday night.

“It is technically a political protest, but we are just keeping it light and fun, and yeah, it is going to be a real good time, and so we hope everybody can come down and enjoy it and talk to us about it and ask questions,” said Lisa Kilker, a resident in the Regis building.

It's not just the residents; neighboring businesses are getting involved too.

“I am a big fan of the sarcastic sinkhole party. I think it is a really good idea. I have been eagerly awaiting the next banner, that goes up, that tells us all about the nasty things that the sinkhole brings to mind,” said Clark Ross, owner of Mercury.

Ross says they'll offer a mudslide as their sinkhole special.

Cumbia, Block 16, the Green Room, Flying Timber Axe Throwing, and Cattle Call, which has named its special 'Sinkhole de Mayo Day', will also offer something unique in their businesses alongside the party.

The party will be on Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 at the sinkhole.

“The whole point is to, you know, keep the business local, to help the businesses that have been affected by this sinkhole and also the local people of the Regis building that have been majorly affected by this sinkhole,” Kilker said.

Molly Hudson has reported that the back and forth between the Regis and the city has led to a claim being filed.

The city law department told Molly Thursday that the claim is being investigated. Once that investigation is complete, the city will make a determination on the claim.