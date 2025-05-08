Sixth Archbishop of Omaha installed during special Mass Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A special Mass was held Wednesday afternoon to install Michael McGovern as the sixth Archbishop of Omaha.

Reporter Molly Hudson watched as applause filled the Cathedral moments after Pope Francis' letter of appointment was read to Archbishop McGovern and the assembly.

McGovern was one of the last appointments by Pope Francis in the United States before he passed away.

"I just think about how hard he worked, you know, for the love of the Lord, and so, you know, that's our mission too," McGovern said.

Saint Cecilia Cathedral was filled with priests, bishops, archbishops, community leaders, Catholic school leadership, and many more.

Some traveling to Omaha to be here for the historic day, as Archbishop George Lucas passed the pastoral staff to Archbishop McGovern.

"We love Archbishop Lucas, who is leaving, but Archbishop McGovern is going to be just as good, so yeah, it was wonderful today," said Marnie Kleinschmit, who came to mass from Bow Valley, Nebraska. "It's just awesome to see the love of the Catholic Church being passed on," said Lynette Pinkelman of Bow Valley, Nebraska.

As his new role begins, McGovern says he has many priorities.

"Looking forward now, especially emphasizing Catholic education, Catholic healthcare, and the dignity of the human person. So there is such a need for us to respect one another as human beings, and how do we help encourage that at every level, so that is a priority for me," McGovern said.

He plans to spend the next few weeks listening in parishes across various communities.

"I think there is a sense of kind of assessing the situation. Many blessings, and then but also looking onto the horizon," McGovern said.