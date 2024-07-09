Skatefest Omaha prepares for skateboarding event this weekend

OMAHA, Neb.– Skatefest, a non-profit, is holding an event at Roberts Skate Park to bring the Omaha skating community together



Free skating event at Roberts Skate Park

Sunday, July 14

Live music, live art, food trucks, and skating competitions

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha skaterboarders are coming together this weekend.

I’m Greta Goede at Roberts Skate Park at 78th and Cass.

Skatefest Omaha, non-profit designed to support the Omaha skater community, is putting on skateboarding festival this Sunday.

The free event will have skate competitions, live music, live art and food trucks. the events kicks off at 11:30 am and will continue until 6.

Blake Harris, executive director says events like this a lot to the skateboarding community

"Kids can have things to look forward to, feel connected within a community and go somewhere where they feel included and not an outcast to society,” Harris said.

This one of three free events out of the year this organization puts on for the skateboarding community.

The goal of these events are to connect and engage the Omaha community through skateboarding.

In Omaha, I'm Greta Goede