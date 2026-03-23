Smokey Robinson and CAKE to headline the free Memorial Park concert and fireworks show in Omaha this June

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Smokey Robinson and the band CAKE will perform at this year's Memorial Park concert and fireworks show on June 26.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. made the announcement on Monday. Ewing said Robinson is one of his favorite artists and that he and his brother would sing Robinson’s songs, including his 1979 hit "Crusin'."

"You know, when I first heard it, I was absolutely thrilled because it's individual that I grew up listening to," Ewing said.

CAKE formed in the 1990s, and the band is working on its ninth album now.

Robinson and CAKE join other iconic names who have performed at Memorial Park, including The Beach Boys, Sheryl Crow and Beatle Ringo Star.

Members of the community will also have a chance to perform. Local musicians can submit original songs through next Friday, April 3.

The concert and firework show is free to attend, and no tickets are needed.

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