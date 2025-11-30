Snowy weekend doesn’t stop shoppers in the Old Market

Weekend snow didn’t slow down the crowds — shoppers say the holiday vibe is worth bundling up for.

Visitors from Albion shifted their trip earlier due to weather but still enjoyed downtown plans.

Despite face-pelting snow and cold winds, shoppers stayed upbeat and kept exploring the Old Market.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A fresh round of snow didn’t stop neighbors from getting out and enjoying the Old Market today. Even with a few delays and last-minute plan changes, people told me the holiday spirit was too strong to stay inside.

Shoppers bundled up and made their way through the streets, saying the festive energy is worth braving the cold — slush, wind, and all. Alexa Luceken and her friend La Pamplaona made the drive from Albion for a weekend getaway. They even shifted their plans because of the weather.

“We came up here yesterday because of the snow… we were supposed to come today,” said Luceken.

Most of their trip has been a smooth ride, aside from a few adjustments to their ice-rink schedule. But there’s one part of winter they admit never gets easier.

“When it’s pelting in your face… that’s a little annoying," said Luceken. "And it’s cold.”

“If the snow is pouring down, then we’re pretty bothered… because we’re pretty dressed up,” said Pamplaona.

Despite the weather, the Old Market stayed lively — full of shoppers determined to make the most of the season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

