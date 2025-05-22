'Somebody knows these dogs': Two animal cruelty cases in Omaha remain unsolved

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two cases of animal cruelty in two different neighborhoods just weeks apart. Reporter Molly Hudson went to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Humane Society Wednesday and learned both cases remain unsolved.



The first dog was found on April 25 near 25th and H Streets.

The second dog was found on May 13 near 31st and Mason.

PETA announced a $5,000 reward for information in the May 13 case.

If you have information in either case, call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tip line, the Nebraska Humane Society or Crime Stoppers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Burning the dog, starving the dog to death. I mean, those are two just horrific things that somebody would do," said Steve Glandt, executive vice president for field operations for the Nebraska Humane Society.

On April 25, a black Shih Tzu was found in a commercial dumpster near 25th and H streets, severely matted, barely moving, and covered in sores possibly caused by thermal or chemical burns. Thanks to emergency care at the Humane Society, the dog survived but has a long road to recovery.

Then, on May 13, near 31st and Mason, a larger mixed-breed dog was found clinging to life, severely emaciated in a filthy kennel, dumped in a dumpster. The Humane Society rushed the dog back to their facility, but it did not survive and was humanely euthanized.

"I would encourage the public to check their previous history on any video cameras if they live in that area," Glandt said.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson sending a message that people caught for crimes like this will go to jail.

"Do the right thing. Turn that person in. Call Crime Stoppers or the sheriff's office with your tip because I guarantee if you don't, this will happen again," Hanson said.

On Monday, the national organization PETA announced a $5,000 reward for information in the May 13 case. But at this time, there are no leads in either case.

"Somebody knows these dogs," Glandt said.

"If we can't stand up for the most innocent in our community, whether it be children, the elderly, or even innocent animals, then what good are we," Hanson said.

If you have information, you're asked to call the Nebraska Humane Society, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line, or Crime Stoppers.