South Omaha Immigrant History Museum exhibit honors generations of immigrant history

A new exhibit at the South Omaha Museum of Immigrant History features a community altar honoring immigrant ancestors.

The installation celebrates Mexican culture and artist José Guadalupe Posada’s “La Catrina.” A Remembrance Reception will be held at 1 p.m. on November 1 to honor loved ones who’ve passed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new exhibit inside the South Omaha Museum of Immigrant History is bringing together generations of stories — told through art, remembrance, and family ties.

Families have come together to build a community altar (ofrenda), celebrating ancestors whose lives helped shape the immigrant experience in America. The display includes tributes to military veterans, family pets, entertainers, and artists, reflecting the broad tapestry of contributions from Mexican and Mexican-American families.

A Tradition That Connects

“The Mexican culture has much beauty, much flowers, much remembrance,” said José F. Garcia, General Director of the Mexican American Historical Society. “But the important thing is — it’s made to bring families together.”

Legacy of José Guadalupe Posada

The exhibit also pays tribute to Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada, whose famous “La Catrina” imagery continues to define Día de los Muertos celebrations today. His work serves as a reminder of how Mexican culture blends humor, art, and reflection in honoring the dead.

Community Invitation

The museum invites the public to a Remembrance Reception at 1 p.m. on November 1, the day after Halloween. The event offers neighbors an opportunity to celebrate loved ones who’ve passed and to share in a moment of cultural pride and collective memory.

