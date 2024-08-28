State Treasurer launching crowd funding initiative to help disabled Nebraskans save without risking benefits

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Like every parent Sonja Redding wants the best for her kids even if they face challenges that many kids their age don’t have to deal with.

“I have my daughter Soraya she is 13 and my son Xavier is 11 and they both have a rare disease called Methylmalonic acidemias,” said Redding

Unfortunately Sonja ran into a problem many parents of disabled children face, if you save up too much for your kids you put their benefits at risk.

“It really feels like it holds you back a lot of time, I was a stay at home mom for a long time because of that challenge,” said Redding.

That was until Sonja found out about Enable Savings accounts. These accounts let disabled Nebraskans save up to without putting benefits at risk.

These accounts, offered by the State Treasurer, are excluded resources for Medicaid or resource based programs like SNAP and earnings on the accounts are tax free.

“You want to have that back up plan. When im gone what’s gonna happen to my kids?” Said Redding.

This year a new program being offered this year by the Treasurer’s Office to turn Enable Savings accounts into something we can all support.

GiveToEnable is a crowdfunding initiative that helps connect the account holders with donors looking to support them, very similar to a GoFundMe.

Each account listed will tell you more about the individual and what their mission is in life, like Sonja’s daughter Soraya’s mission to help make hospital stays more comfortable

“For her lately, her thing is 3d printing. She prints these toys and donates them to hospitals. To know that people might care to support that is awesome,” said Redding.

More info on Enable Savings Accounts can be found at EnableSavings.com and more info on Give to Enable can be found at GiveToEnable.com